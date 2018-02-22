Apollo Crews On Being In Titus Worldwide, What He Needs To Win Gold In WWE, More

Apollo recently spoke with The Mirror to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How have you found working with Titus O’Neil and being a part of Titus Worldwide?

I’m enjoying everything we’re doing with Titus Worldwide. We’ve got the addition of Dane Brooke and to me I think it’s a great dynamic. Titus is an amazing guy, inside and outside of the ring. He’s helped me a lot, not just in WWE, but in my real life. He’s taught me to be myself and show people more personality and more character.

He is such an amazing human being, being around him on camera helps me, allows me to be myself and whether or not we continue with this, hopefully I can continue to be more comfortable and more relaxed like that on camera and take the personality that I’ve shown in Titus Worldwide and carry it on to another tag team that I’m in, or as a singles competitor. I think we’ve proved we are worthy competitors, we are great competitors and given a chance, we can make things happen.

Titus helped me to understand that WWE is not only all about wrestling. He helped me to understand that I need to learn to be an entertainer as well. When you are having fun, people can feel that and they can have fun themselves, so he is helping me to be more relaxed on camera and open up my personality and not be afraid to go out there and make a fool of myself and just have fun. I think when I first got to WWE, I took myself a little too seriously. I was like ‘I just want to be a great wrestler’, but I think there is a lot more to that when it comes to WWE and he has helped me to understand that, which has worked out a lot better for me. People have recognised that I do have personality and I do have character and charisma, so I thank him for that every day.

The group is becoming more prominent on Raw and we have seen you emerge as challengers to Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Do you think tag team wrestling is a way you can show a different side to yourself?

Yes it is. Me and Titus have two different styles, but when you put us together, it’s very interesting. Titus and myself, we can go out there and be funny or whatever the case may be, but when it’s time to get to business, we get serious, we put that face on and go out there and throw people around and have that killer instinct. It’s great for us to be able to showcase that and it’s only just the beginning. Keep on the lookout because we’re coming.

What do you think you need to do to become a champion in WWE?

You know I’m hoping it will happen sooner rather than later, but for the moment I’m just focused on my work. I just keeping grinding and stay focused, stay humble and any opportunity I get, I take full advantage of it. I try to be the best I can and if there’s something that needs to get done, if they need me to do something specific, I try and make sure I do that to the best of my ability.

Staying injury free is another thing I try and do, especially with the talent that’s out there right now, if you get injured, someone else will come in and take your spot. So I train as hard as I can, make sure i stay healthy especially with my eating and dieting and the rest will take care of itself. I just focus on the things I can control and hope the rest will fall into place.