Apollo On WWE Main Event, 205 Live GM Scouting WWE NXT Talents, More

– Below is a promo for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode, featuring the first match in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain. As noted, the winners of the tournament will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly at “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 weekend.
#AOP @Akam_WWE and @Rezar_WWE face #TM61 @ShaneThorneWWE and @WWENickMiller to kick off the #DustyClassic THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ATLRBo3MeI
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2018
– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Milwaukee for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins
* Gran Metalik and Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese
– 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on how he was scouting talents at the weekend WWE NXT live event in Orlando:
I told you that I’m looking across the ENTIRE @WWEUniverse for potential #Cruiserweight @WWE superstars for @WWE205Live
That means I’m looking at #RAW
That means I’m looking at #SmackdownLive
Tonight I’m looking at #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/74WfBfwgbU
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 4, 2018
– WWE Survivor Series travel packages are now on sale and as seen below, Ronda Rousey is featured in the promotional material along with WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and Braun Strowman.
#SurvivorSeries travel packages are available NOW! Go to: https://t.co/03hf8c85j8 to get your package today! pic.twitter.com/iybi853oCM
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2018