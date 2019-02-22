Arn Anderson Released From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has reportedly been released by WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Anderson has worked as a road agent and producer for WWE following the purchase of WCW in 2001.

There’s no word yet on exactly why Anderson was released but he was not at this week’s TV tapings and those who asked were told he was off this week, according to PWInsider. As we’ve noted, WWE has brought in several younger names to work as producers as of late, including “Abyss” Chris Parks, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Anderson’s departure has led to talk within WWE about whether or not some of the other “old guard” producers may be released soon.