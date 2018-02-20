Asuka Segment Added To Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that Asuka will address Elimination Chamber opponent Nia Jax on tonight’s go-home RAW episode.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will also feature six-woman action with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James, plus a Gauntlet Match with John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

WWE posted the following RAW teaser on Asuka and Jax for tonight:

How will Asuka respond to Nia Jax?

Following a social media argument over their inability to defeat Asuka, best friends Sasha Banks and Bayley square off on Raw.

Nia Jax proved that she is the Superstar most ready for Asuka when she laid out both Sasha Banks and Bayley this past Monday night on Raw. With Asuka set to speak live on Raw, will The Empress of Tomorrow send a message of her own to The Irresistible Force before their match at WWE Elimination Chamber?