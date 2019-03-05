Asuka Update Following WWE Live Event Scare, Celebrity Roles For WrestleMania 35, EC3 vs. Apollo Crews

– Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost appeared on this week’s WWE RAW as guest stars, and it was announced that they will be Special Guest Correspondents for WrestleMania 35 in New York City next month. There’s no word yet on what they will be doing but it looks like they may have another run-in with Braun Strowman. RAW saw Strowman jack Jost up against the wall after Jost asked if WWE was real. Strowman later told the guest stars that he would see them at WrestleMania. Above and below are videos from their appearances on RAW.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week’s WWE Main Event episode:

* EC3 vs. Apollo Crews

* The Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in six-man action

– As noted, there was concern over SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka suffering some kind of injury at tonight’s WWE live event in White Plains, NY after she landed bad during a match with Mandy Rose. Asuka took to Twitter after the show and said she hit her back, but she is fine. She also said she does not have a concussion or a neck injury. You can see her tweets below: