Asuka’s Future In WWE NXT, Special Edition Of WWE Top 10, WWE Stars Surprise Wish Kids

– Below is a special edition of WWE Top 10 with the 20 greatest WrestleMania entrances:

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was back with WWE’s main roster this weekend, working the SmackDown live events. She teamed with Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka to defeat Natalya, Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. There’s been a lot of speculation on Asuka’s call-up to the main roster but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is scheduled to be in NXT for a while. Asuka will defend her title against Ember Moon at “Takeover: Orlando” this weekend.

– Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend and surprised Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33. Lana tweeted these photos from the event: