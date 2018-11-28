Atsushi Onita’s CZW Cage of Death Match Announced

Recently CZW announced that Atsushi Onita would be returning to the company at Cage of Death XX on Sunday December 9th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Now it has been revealed that Onita will be teaming with the returning Matt Tremont to face MASADA and DJ Hyde in a tag match.
CZW also released a video on how the match came together: