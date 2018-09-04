All In Attendance Number Revealed

This past Saturday wrestling fans around the world saw one of the biggest independent wrestling shows of all time. And now we have a final attendance number. Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks announced on his Twitter that there was officially 11,263 attending the historic event.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”>11,263</p>— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NickJacksonYB/status/1037014455584841729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

He also mentioned that they now have a t-shirt up for pre-order on the Young Bucks Merch website which boasts the number.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://t.co/oFmFtUr9pB”>pic.twitter.com/oFmFtUr9pB</a></p>— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NickJacksonYB/status/1037104446734401537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2018</a></blockquote>

