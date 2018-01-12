Austin Aries Carrying Multiple Titles (Photo), Note On In-Ring Promos At Impact Tapings, Raven

– Below is Pluto TV’s latest Impact Rewind of the Week, featuring James Mitchell shaving Raven’s head after a Hair vs. Hair match between Raven and Shane Douglas back in September 2003:

– Twitter user @TheRogueFan noted that there was no in-ring promos at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando. It looks like there were 2 in-ring promos at Wednesday’s tapings.

– New Impact Global Champion Austin Aries defended against Eli Drake at last night’s tapings for a match that will air in February. As seen in the photo below from @TheRogueFan, Aries came out with a new theme song and with 4 different title belts – the Impact Global Title, the IPW:UK World Title, the World Series Wrestling Heavyweight Title and the Defiant Wrestling Title.