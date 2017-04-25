Austin Aries On His Idea For Kurt Angle, Roderick Strong Welcomes Child With MMA Star, House Of Horrors

– In the Fallout video below, Austin Aries refuses to reveal what he was talking to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle about on last night’s show. Aries believes Angle will allow his idea to go through at 205 Live, saying it will be something special. As noted, WWE has announced Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the non-title 205 Live main event.

– Below is a promo for the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view from San Jose. As revealed on RAW, the match will begin in the “House” but will end inside the ring in the SAP Center.

– WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong and his fiancee, MMA fighter Marina Shafir of “Four Horsewomen” fame, welcomed a baby boy named Troy Veniamin Lindsey on Monday. Strong posted the following to Instagram: