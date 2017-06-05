Austin Aries Reacts To Another Loss To Neville, Extreme Rules Attendance & Video
– Below is the opening video package used for last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:
It's time to get EXTREME as @WWE presents #ExtremeRules streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/p4G2yG8gTT
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017
– Michael Cole announced 11,769 fans in attendance at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for last night’s pay-per-view.
– After three pay-per-view losses to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Austin Aries says it might be time for some serious life reflection and a career re-evaluation. He tweeted the following after losing last night’s Submission Match at Extreme Rules:
And with that, it might be time for some serious life reflection and career reevaluation….@WWE #ExtremeRules
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 5, 2017