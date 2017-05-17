Austin Aries Responds To Fan Chants, Erick Rowan – Renee Young Video, RAW Star Turns 31

– Below is a longer clip of Erick Rowan on last night’s Talking Smack episode with Renee Young and Shane McMahon. Rowan appears on set and says he wants to show Renee and Shane something that he made, something that makes him smile and laugh – he then puts on his colored sheep mask and gets a good laugh out of popping a balloon in Renee’s face.

– Former WCW TV Champion Alex Wright turns 42 years old today while RAW Superstar Dash Wilder, who is currently out recovering from a broken jaw, turns 31 years old.

– For those who missed the match with Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher vs. TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on this week’s RAW, the cruiserweights were met with chants of CM Punk, Derek Jeter and “this is boring” from the crowd in Newark, NJ. Aries took to Twitter and reacted to the chants with this tweet: