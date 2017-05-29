Austin Aries Announces RAW Match, Charlotte Flair On Ramadan (Video), HHH Sending Title

– Below is video of Charlotte Flair sending warm wishes to fans for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which runs through June 24th.

– Triple H is sending another custom WWE Title belt to another championship sports team this week. As seen below, The Game is sending a belt to CD Guadalajara for winning their 12th league title this past weekend:

– Austin Aries tweeted the following on a pre-RAW announcement coming later this evening. Aries is set to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a Submission Match at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. No word yet on what this announcement could be.

UPDATE: Aries went on to announce he and Jack Gallagher vs. Neville and TJP for tonight’s RAW. Below is his tweet: