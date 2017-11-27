Austin Aries vs. WWE UK Champion Set, Eva Marie Workout Video, WarGames

– Below is the latest workout video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, filmed in her home gym:

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Austin Aries has been announced for the January 21st Destiny Wrestling event in Toronto. Dunne also holds the Destiny World Title, which he will be defending that night.

– WWE posted this video looking back at the main event of the recent WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event, which was won by The Undisputed Era: