Austin Recalls Vince Convincing Donald Trump To Take Stunner At WrestleMania 23

WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently spoke with Complex.com for an interview and revealed the story behind getting current U.S. President Donald Trump to take a “Stone Cold Stunner” at WrestleMania 23 back in 2007.

“Vince says to me, ‘Steve, I’m going to see if I can get Donald to take the Stunner. I said, ‘you think?’ He says, ‘Oh yeah, it’ll be great, it’ll be great,'” Austin recalled. “He goes up to Donald and says, ‘Hey Donald, this is Stone Cold Steve Austin.’ I shook Donald’s hand. He goes, ‘Listen, I want to know if after the match, when everything is done, if Steve could hit the Stone Cold Stunner on you.’ Donald says, ‘You think it’d be a good thing?’ and Vince goes, ‘Oh, of course it would be. It would just blow the roof off the place.'”

“The Texas Rattlesnake” continued, “Donald’s right hand guy was saying, ‘No, no, no! You don’t need to do this, we got other things to do!’ He’s trying to talk him out of it. And Donald says to Vince, ‘You think it’ll help?’ and Vince goes, ‘I promise you it’ll help.’ And Donald says, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.'”

Additionally, Austin recalled how Trump actually took the “Stunner” once the time came.

“It wasn’t a picture-perfect stunner, but I give Donald Trump a hell of a lot of credit for being a man,” said Austin. “He was a stand-up guy, he was there to do business and we did business, so I respect the man for that. If I see him giving a speech on the TV, I don’t think, ‘Hey, I gave this guy a stunner.’ We were doing business and we did business. The fact that he is going to be the next President of the United States, it’s a hell of a story.”

Check out the complete “Stone Cold” Steve Austin interview at Complex.com.