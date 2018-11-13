Backstage Becky Lynch Updates: Title Change Tonight?, WWE Survivor Series Plans Considered, More

As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been pulled from Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view after Becky suffered a broken nose and concussion during last night’s RAW invasion angle.

WWE officials have spent the day working on possible angles for tonight’s go-home SmackDown to explain the injury, according to PWInsider. One idea discussed would see Becky quickly drop the title to another Superstar on tonight’s show, then the new champion would go on to face Rousey at Survivor Series.

There’s no word yet on who might get the title and the match with Rousey but several names have been pitched today. The obvious choice would be Charlotte Flair but that would mean the company is rushing through a feud they had planned for WrestleMania 35. Flair is expected to be revealed as the Team Captain for the women’s Team SmackDown tonight but plans are up in the air due to the Lynch injury. There was still no definitive decision made as of around 5pm ET today.

There was also talk of having Rousey face Mandy Rose or one of The IIconics (Billie Kay or Peyton Royce) this Sunday at Survivor Series but we’re not sure yet if these three were also considered for a title run.

Stay tuned for updates on the Lynch vs. Rousey situation and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.