Backstage Daniel Bryan Post-Match Videos, WrestleMania 35 Pre-sale Codes, WWE Superstar Turns 32

– Above is backstage video of Daniel Bryan’s first photo shoot with the WWE Title following his heel turn and win over AJ Styles in last night’s SmackDown main event. Below is video of Bryan dodging the backstage interviewer after the match. Bryan will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

– The WrestleMania 35 Ticketmaster pre-sale is now going on. The following passcodes can be used: TWEETS, DOTCOM, WWEVIP. The pre-sale ends on Thursday at 11:59pm ET. Travel packages are available as well. WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

– Kalisto turns 32 years old today while former WCW star La Parka turns 53 and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom turns 46. On a related note, we missed this before but Sunil Singh turned 34 on Monday and took a beating from Lesnar on RAW that night.