Backstage Footage Of Goldberg At WrestleMania, Celebrities Attending, Stephanie & Triple H

– Below is video of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg warming up backstage at WrestleMania 33 this afternoon. Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in just a few hours.

– Actor and WWE Celebrity Superstar Stephen Amell was spotted at the WWE hotel in Orlando this week, as was Rob Gronkowski of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following as she and Triple H arrived to Camping World Stadium in Orlando this afternoon: