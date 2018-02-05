Backstage Heat On The First-Ever WWE UK Champion

WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate has reportedly fallen out of favor with company officials, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The heat goes back to before Bate lost the WWE UK Title to current champion Pete Dunne at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” in May of 2017. Apparently there was a situation where WWE wanted to book Bate on a main roster tour but he had made other plans and couldn’t work the tour. It was noted that WWE called Bate late for the bookings but he had other plans.

Bate worked several NXT live events in 2017 and made his return to WWE TV for the loss to Roderick Strong on a recent episode of NXT. That match was to crown the new #1 contender to Dunne. Bate worked last week’s WWE 205 Live episode and loss to TJP in the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. He also worked Friday’s NXT TV tapings in Atlanta, wrestling The Velveteen Dream for an upcoming episode. As noted, Bate tweeted the following after last week’s losses to Strong and TJP: