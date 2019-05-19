– There had been talk of doing Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics during tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show, according to PWInsider. It looks like that match will not be happening tonight based on recent talk.

– Big E backstage for tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. This is the first time Big E has been backstage since undergoing knee surgery a few weeks back.

– There had been talk of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan being backstage for tonight’s pay-per-view because he was to be in the Northeast to film something for the WWE 2K20 video game. PWInsider reports that Hogan had not been spotted at the event as of this afternoon, but that doesn’t mean he won’t show up.

– The current plan is for the women’s MITB Ladder Match to open tonight’s pay-per-view. The men’s match would then close the show.