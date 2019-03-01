Backstage News On Dana Warrior Working With The WWE Writing Team

WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, wife of the late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, is now working with the WWE creative team, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

It was reported on Monday that Dana was backstage visiting at Monday’s WWE RAW in Atlanta, but she was actually there working, according to PWInsider. Dana was reportedly shadowing the WWE writers and learning about the creative process.

It should be noted that Dana has not officially been hired for a full-time job with the writing team, but she is being given a chance too bring a women’s perspective to WWE creative. There are several other female members of WWE creative team at this time. Dana’s role is not a permanent, full-time gig but that could change if things work out.

Dana joins writer David Schilling as new additions to the team. WWE is full of fresh but familiar faces these days as several names have been hired to work as backstage producers, including Bruce Prichard, Steve Corino, “Abyss” Chris Parks, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.