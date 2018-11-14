Backstage News On Daniel Bryan’s Heel Turn, Vince McMahon Putting The WWE Title On Bryan

The decision to put the WWE Title on Daniel Bryan was reportedly made over the weekend, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Bryan had been pushing the idea of turning heel and WWE finally moved in that direction with the win over AJ Styles last night on SmackDown.

There’s still no concrete word on why the title change was done but Vince McMahon reportedly decided he wanted Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series this past weekend, instead of Styles vs. Lesnar. The title change was decided on over the weekend and the heel turn was decided on Tuesday afternoon.

There was speculation on the changes being made due to the injury to SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch but the title switch had been confirmed before her injury on RAW.