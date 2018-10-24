Backstage News On Elias Turning Babyface & WWE Using A Pair Of Hall Of Famers More

– WWE has plans for Trish Stratus and Lita to return after their match with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at WWE Evolution on Sunday, according to PWInsider. The current idea is that the two WWE Hall of Famers will be used for major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

– This week’s WWE RAW saw Elias make an apparent babyface turn by smashing his guitar over the back of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. PWInsider reports that the turn was something officials saw as likely happening down the line but pulling the trigger on this week’s RAW may have been due to the ripple effect of Roman Reigns taking time off to battle leukemia.