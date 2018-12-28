Backstage News On “Forces” Trying To Sell Impact Wresting To All Elite Wrestling

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were “forces” attempting to sell Impact Wrestling to the All Elite Wrestling promotion a few months back. There’s no word yet on what the talks consisted of but The Observer says the proposal was turned down.

AEW still has not been confirmed but it looks like their talks with Impact took place before they filed for their trademarks in early November.

Impact will begin airing on the Pursuit network at 10pm ET on Friday nights beginning January 11. Pursuit is owned by Anthem Entertainment, which is the parent company of Impact. There has been a lot of talk about how Anthem owns Pursuit but still couldn’t give the show a better timeslot than 10pm on Friday nights. Impact officials have tried to spin the timeslot as a positive.