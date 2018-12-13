Backstage News On The Future Of WWE 205 Live & Viewership

Despite the end of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge, WWE 205 Live will remain on Wednesday nights for the rest of the year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A decision will be made on 2019 plans for 205 Live after the December 19 and December 26 episodes air, wrapping the year. There was some speculation on 205 Live possibly returning to a live airing on Tuesdays now that Mixed Match Challenge is done, but that’s not the case.

205 Live viewership increased when the show first moved to Wednesday nights back in mid-September, but viewership has seen a significant drop in recent weeks. The Observer noted that viewership is “very low” these days.