Backstage News On The Hardys Returning To WWE, Pay Raise With Their Contracts

As noted, The Hardys returned to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown from Charlotte, NC and defeated The Bar.

Word going around backstage is that WWE invoked a clause in Matt Hardy’s contract and Jeff Hardy’s contract that will see the deals roll over for a third year, according to PWInsider. The contracts were set to expire next week if WWE decided against rolling them over.

The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and signed two-year deals that included a third-year option. We noted back in January that it was believed WWE would pick up that option, which includes a significant pay raise for the third year.