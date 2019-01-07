Backstage News On Kenny Omega & AEW, Rumor Killer On Omega & WWE

The rumors on Kenny Omega possibly signing with WWE continue but one thing is for sure – he would not get creative control.

It was recently rumored online that WWE’s contract offer to Omega included creative control but Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE did not offer such a perk. WWE rarely offers full creative control to talents, especially these days.

Omega likely has an idea of where he will end up, and it’s believed that he will make a decision before the end of this month.

Omega, who just dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 13, confirmed to Tokyo Sports that he is leaving NJPW. His NJPW contract expires later this month.

“There is no real place for me to fit, so it’s best for me not to be in (NJPW),” Omega said. “I can’t be there working under Tanahashi. I don’t think he’s surpassed me, don’t think he’s better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan.”

Tokyo Sports noted that Omega will likely end up with WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Meltzer noted that AEW officials feel confident that they will sign Omega but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.