Backstage News On Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin At WrestleMania 35

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was reportedly hoping for a more high-profiled opponent for his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35, according to PWInsider. Angle announced on last night’s RAW that Baron Corbin will be his final opponent. The storyline was that Angle picked his own opponent, but that is just the storyline.

There’s been some speculation on last night’s announcement leading to a swerve with another opponent being announced, but that is not the case. Plans could always change between now and April 7, but the plan backstage at last night’s RAW was 100% to do Corbin vs. Angle at WrestleMania.

Angle noted in his post-RAW interview that he would have liked to face someone like AJ Styles, John Cena, Braun Strowman or WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.