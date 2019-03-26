Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s Final Opponents In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been allowed to hand-pick the opponents for his Farewell Tour on RAW and SmackDown, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Angle began the Farewell Tour on the March 11 RAW with a win over Apollo Crews. He defeated Chad Gable last week and then defeated WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in a non-title match last night. Angle will be on tonight’s SmackDown for a match with AJ Styles. The Farewell Tour will continue on next Monday’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW as Angle faces Rey Mysterio. There’s no word yet on if Angle will wrestle a match on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 35.

Despite what the storyline is, the one opponent who Angle was not able to pick was his final opponent for the Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35 – Baron Corbin. He personally requested the others. There have been rumors on WWE changing Angle’s WrestleMania opponent due to negative reactions from fans, but Corbin vs. Angle is still scheduled as of today.