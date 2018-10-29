Backstage News On Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey At WWE Evolution, Full Video, Nikki’s Status

As seen above, WWE has released the full match between Nikki Bella and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey from last night’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view. They usually wait a while before releasing full matches from pay-per-view events.

Regarding Bella vs. Rousey closing Evolution, PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon wanted the match to be the main event. There was a pitch to make the main event the Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch but Vince went with Bella vs. Rousey.

On a related note, Nikki showed signs of a neck injury during and after the match but word is that she did not appear to be injured after the show.