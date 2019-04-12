There’s been no recent talk of having new RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch feud with Charlotte Flair after their WrestleMania 35 main event with Ronda Rousey, which saw Lynch take the titles, but it appears to have been a direction that was considered at one point.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the idea of WrestleMania 35 ending with Lynch and Flair having an issue, because Flair lost her title to Lynch without being pinned, never happened. They could have passed on this angle due to timing issues as the event had already ran for more than 7 hours, past midnight. Becky won the match by pinning Rousey, celebrated some, and then they went home with the show because it was so late.

WWE still has the beef for a rematch between Flair and Rousey as Flair would be upset over dropping her title without getting pinned or submitted for it. As we’ve noted, the finish also left the door open for a potential rematch with Rousey, perhaps at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Lynch began a feud with Lacey Evans on RAW and SmackDown this week, which could be interesting as WWE has wanted to book Evans strong because they see her as a future top star for the women’s division. There’s no word yet on the direction they plan to take with Evans vs. Lynch, but a Flair vs. Lynch could be possible for later this year, perhaps for SummerSlam.

On a related note, former WWE star Stacy Keibler took to Instagram on Thursday and posted an interesting pre-match photo with Lynch, Flair and Rousey at MetLife Stadium. Keibler was in town because she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before.

You can see Stacy’s full post on WrestleMania 35 and the photo with the WrestleMania 35 headliners by scrolling the Instagram embed below. She also has backstage photos with Torrie, Randy Orton, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus:

#TBT Still feeling the incredible energy from this weekend!

⁣

It was such a joy to see and catch up with everyone, especially the superstars I was lucky enough to work side by side with for so long. It felt like no time had passed reuniting with everyone especially my girls @trishstratuscom @machetegirl @torriewilson and @stephaniemcmahon. ⁣

It also felt special to be there to witness @rondarousey @beckylynchwwe and @charlottewwe (who I’ve known for over 20 years!) make history being the first women to main event WrestleMania

⁣

I am so grateful for this past weekend and for the support you have all shown me over the past few days (and years!). There are truly no fans like the WWE Universe!