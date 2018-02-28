Backstage News On Another Multi-Man Match At WrestleMania 34

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now scheduled to defend his title in a Fatal 5 Way at WrestleMania 34, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

The match is currently scheduled to feature Miz, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

We’ve noted how the original plan was to do Strowman vs. Miz in a singles match but this week’s RAW indicated that they had changed the direction and were going with Balor vs. Rollins vs. Miz. It was also teased that the Strowman vs. Elias feud would continue.