Backstage News On Baron Corbin’s Push, Total Divas Teaser, Alexa Bliss

– Below is a new Total Divas video package featuring a look at sisterhood moments with The Bella Twins, Paige, Natalya and others.

– The two major WWE pushes for this year are Baron Corbin on the SmackDown side and Braun Strowman on the RAW brand. While both are being groomed as top stars and the top heels on their respective brands, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials have higher hopes for Corbin as a main event talent.

– With the RAW brand off tonight, Alexa Bliss stayed in her hometown after last night’s show in Columbus, Ohio and attended tonight’s NHL Playoffs game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here she is with a friend at the game: