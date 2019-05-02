It was previously reported that WWE wanted to do Charlotte Flair vs. current RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but they now have a new plan in mind for Lynch.

WWE is doing Flair vs. Lynch at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19 because they have a new match planned for Lynch at WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word yet on who the match will be against, but word is that it’s not Flair or Ronda Rousey.

Lynch is currently scheduled to be the top female Superstar booked on the WrestleMania 36 card.

It was noted that if Rousey wants to return for WrestleMania 36, then a match with Lynch isn’t out of the question, but it’s not the planned match.