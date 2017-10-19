Backstage News On Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal At WWE Survivor Series

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday’s RAW in Green Bay to respond to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The idea of doing a Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion match for Survivor Series has been discussed for a long time, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The current mentality within WWE is that this is not considered a major match. There’s also the idea that this will just be something for Lesnar to do on a big show, to build to bigger matches for him. It’s likely that Finn Balor will be Lesnar’s opponent for the Royal Rumble in January and then the plan has been for Lesnar to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

No word yet on the finish for The Beast vs. The Modern Day Maharaja but The Observer notes that Lesnar losing to Jinder makes no sense due to his recent wins over Bill Goldberg, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. A loss by Jinder makes SmackDown feel more like the B show. A finish with outside interference for a DQ or No Contest is always possible but finishes like that at major shows usually don’t sit well with fans.