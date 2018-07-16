Backstage News On James Ellsworth’s WWE Status

There was speculation on James Ellsworth’s WWE future after Asuka destroyed him following her loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ellsworth is not currently signed to a WWE contract and is still booked for indie dates. Ellsworth was not offered a contract with the recent return at Money In the Bank.
Ellsworth tweeted the following after the pay-per-view:
#Pittsburgh is where it all started 2 years ago for me when I stepped into the Ring with @BraunStrowman
Always good going back to the arena that will always have a special place in my heart
Can’t wait to hang out there again #ExtremeRules .. pic.twitter.com/09qB7Yyhsh
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 16, 2018