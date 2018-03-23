Backstage News On Plans For Samoa Joe’s Return

Samoa Joe is expected to return to the ring soon and it looks like he will be working a WWE Universal Title feud.

Current RAW plans have Joe feuding with Roman Reigns right after WrestleMania 34, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Reigns is scheduled to defeat current champion Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

Joe vs. Reigns is booked for the European tour of the UK and Ireland in May. Joe vs. Reigns has also been announced for the May 7th RAW in Long Island, NY, along with Braun Strowman vs. Elias.

Joe suffered a right foot injury back in early January, forcing him to miss the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He was backstage for this week’s RAW in Dallas, his first TV tapings since the injury. No word yet on when he will be back in the storylines but they could save him for the post-WrestleMania RAW if they don’t bring him back for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania as a surprise entrant. Some fans have speculated on Joe possibly being put with Braun for the match with RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania but it’s believed that Elias will be chosen as Braun’s partner.