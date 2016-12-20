Backstage News On RAW Women’s Storyline For WrestleMania 33

Monday night marked the beginning of WWE’s RAW Women’s Championship storyline for WrestleMania 33. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE officials originally planned to do Charlotte Flair vs. Barley earlier this year, but they decided to postpone it so the payoff to the feud can take place at WrestleMania.

It looks like the first big match between Charlotte and Bayley will go down at the Royal Rumble in Texas next month. According to Meltzer, WWE officials feel Bayley is more over as a babyface than Sasha Banks is, and they’re high on Charlotte’s work as a heel.

It’s been noted in the past that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn’t a fan of Sasha Banks’ in-ring style.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2nd, 2017, at the Camping World Stadium — formerly known as the Citrus Bowl — in Orlando, Florida.