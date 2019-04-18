An angle is planned for Monday’s WWE RAW that will see WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe officially join the red brand roster, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We noted before that Joe was at this week’s RAW, but his segment was removed from the show because he was very sick. If Joe is able to perform on Monday, they will do the angle. It’s also been reported that Joe’s first RAW feud will be a continuation of the recent storyline he started with Braun Strowman. There’s no word yet on if Strowman will be involved in Monday’s angle, but it’s likely. WWE quietly announced several Superstar Shakeup roster changes after Tuesday’s SmackDown went off the air, but they saved the Joe move because of the angle that is planned for RAW.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that Joe is scheduled to be at Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, but he is not scheduled for Tuesday’s SmackDown at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Joe is moving to RAW with the United States Title while Finn Balor took the WWE Intercontinental Title to SmackDown.