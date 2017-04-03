Backstage News On The Hardy Boys Returning To WWE Last Night

New RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys did not travel to Camping World Stadium for their big WWE returns at WrestleMania 33 until really late in the show, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Going into the show there had been speculation on The Hardys appearing but there were no solid leaks on Sunday before the return happened. For those who missed it, The Hardys defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Sheamus & Cesaro and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Ladder Match.

Regarding Jeff Hardy’s status, he was said to be really beat up and hurting from from Saturday’s Ring of Honor SuperCard of Honor event in Orlando, which saw The Young Bucks take the ROH Tag Team Titles from The Hardys in the Ladder Match main event.

Jeff and Matt Hardy showed up at their hotel on Sunday while WrestleMania was going on and Jeff reportedly told people in the lobby that he needed to get to his room and get some rest because of Saturday’s match, according to Observer Radio. The brothers went to Camping World Stadium and won the RAW Tag Team Titles instead.