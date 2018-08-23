Backstage News On Paul Heyman’s WWE Future, Possible Ronda Rousey Storyline

There has been some talk of keeping Paul Heyman on WWE TV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Heyman is currently without a client on TV now that Brock Lesnar is training for his UFC return. As we’ve noted, the door is open for Lesnar to return after his next MMA run has wrapped and WWE officials would love to have him back.

The talk of putting RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Heyman goes back a while. There had been talk of a Heyman – Rousey partnership if Lesnar left and it was actually discussed before Lesnar extended his last WWE contract. Rousey becoming a Paul Heyman Girl at this point seems unlikely because she would have to work as a heel, and it’s too early to turn her, and Heyman doesn’t fit if she’s going to feud with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon again.

It was reported back in February that a Heyman – Rousey partnership depended on her ability to resonate with fans. It was then reported in early April that Rousey was hoping to have Heyman represent her on TV. The word then was that the partnership was unlikely due to internal company politics as the duo would not fit the big picture narrative on one reason why Rousey was signed – to be the babyface antagonist to Stephanie.