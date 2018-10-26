Backstage News On Ronda Rousey & Nikki Bella, Rousey’s Sister At WWE Evolution, More

As seen above, Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey appeared on The Rachel Ray Show today to promote WWE Evolution. Rousey also talked about life on the farm with husband Travis Browne and how they’re both tough in the ring but also able to relax with each other at home.

“I think we’re equally mushy,” Rousey said of Browne. “We take turns – who’s being mushy and who’s the stoic one. I think that’s why it works so well between the two of us. Because I have to be the tough girl everywhere else except for with him, and he has to be the tough guy everywhere else, except for with me. We just cry all over each other, and then we leave the house and look tough.”

Regarding Sunday’s title defense at Evolution, Rousey and Nikki Bella were set to practice the match all week to make sure it goes over well in the main event position, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rousey told TMZ several weeks ago that her match with Nikki would headline Evolution and that is the plan.

On a related note, Rousey revealed that her younger sister Julia recently attended a WWE live event with her and will also attend Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view. Rousey posted the following on her sister: