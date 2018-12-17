Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s Interference At WWE TLC

As noted, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey helped Asuka defeat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at WWE TLC last night.

This was not meant to be a heel turn for Rousey, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. The interference by Rousey was said to be no different than Asuka hitting Flair and Lynch with the kendo stick on last Tuesday’s go-home edition of SmackDown.

As noted, Rousey took to Twitter after TLC and wrote the following about her reputation:

I don’t give a damn ‘bout my bad reputation #AndStill https://t.co/rnUaihdI0b — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 17, 2018