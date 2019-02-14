Backstage News On Seth Rollins’ WWE Status

Seth Rollins is currently dealing with injuries but WWE officials are hoping he will be close to 100% for the WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rollins’ back has been hurting him for some time now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Going into January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Rollins knew he needed to take time off after that event for his back injury to heal.

Rollins could wrestle right now if the company needed him to, but the feeling is that it’s better for him to rest & heal up, instead of having him work and make things worse, especially considering his position at the top of the WrestleMania card. The idea is that WWE officials want him as close to 100% as possible for the biggest show of the year.

Rollins has not wrestled a match since the win over Dean Ambrose on the post-Rumble edition of RAW on January 28. Rollins did appear on this week’s RAW for a promo segment with Paul Heyman but he did not get physical.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Lesnar get physical on the February 25 RAW from Atlanta, which is the next show they have Lesnar booked for. Rollins is not scheduled for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rollins was previously advertised to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley at the March 10 Fastlane pay-per-view but he was recently pulled from the local listings. Finn Balor vs. Lashley is now being advertised instead.