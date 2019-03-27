Backstage News On The SmackDown Women’s Title Change, Vince McMahon Nixing The Fatal 4 Way

Charlotte Flair winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title from Asuka was not the plan going into Tuesday, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The title change was decided on just yesterday, between Tuesday morning and afternoon.

There are currently no plans for Asuka to be added to the WrestleMania 35 main event with Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. As noted, Flair’s title will not be on the line in that Triple Threat.

There have been rumors on both titles being at stake in the match, or rumors of Flair going into WrestleMania with a title, for several months, but Vince McMahon finally went with the idea on Tuesday before SmackDown. To reiterate, there are currently no plans for title unification or for Flair’s title to be defended.

It was also noted by Meltzer that Vince reportedly did not want Asuka to face the potential winner of the Fatal 4 Way (Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Carmella) that was nixed from SmackDown last night, with the feeling that no one would care about the match.