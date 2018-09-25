Backstage News On What The Undertaker Did At RAW Last Night, Taker’s RAW Return

As noted before Monday’s RAW, The Undertaker was backstage at the Pepsi Center. He did not appear on last night’s show and PWInsider reports that he participated in a backstage photo shoot before the show began.

It was also noted that The Dead Man is scheduled for next Monday’s RAW in Seattle, which is the red brand go-home episode for Super Show-Down on October 6. We previously reported how WWE has confirmed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for next Monday’s show. No word yet on if Kane will be there or if Triple H will appear for last minute hype on the SSD match with Taker.