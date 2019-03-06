Backstage News On The Women’s Triple Threat At WrestleMania 35, War Of Tweets Rages On

The risk of injuries is one of the reasons WWE decided to go with a Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE talents get hurt a lot more these days and there’s an added risk when booking longterm angles. WWE decided on going with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. champion Ronda Rousey so that they could still do a singles match if one of the others suffered an injury. This was not a major reason for going with the Triple Threat, but it was one of the reasons, as there was a fear of losing one of the participants.

Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will see Flair and Lynch battle in singles action. Lynch will be added to Flair vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to make it a Triple Threat, if she wins. She will be “done” if she loses, according to Stephanie McMahon. The Triple Threat has been the plan for a while now.

Speaking of Rousey, Lynch and Flair, the war of tweets between the three continued after this week’s RAW and SmackDown, as seen below. RAW saw Rousey destroy Lynch while taunting Flair. SmackDown saw Flair try to attack Lynch, but that backfired and Lynch got the best of Flair. Lynch wrote on Twitter after the show, “Bruised ribs, bad knee, bad arm… still beat you. See you at Fastlane @MsCharlotteWWE”

As seen below, Rousey released a limited edition t-shirt that says, “Damn The Man. Screw The Woo. No More Mrs. Nice Bitch,” on her official website.

Good. That’s the Ronda I want to beat at Wrestlemania. I’m on my feet today, but am I out of your head Ronnie? pic.twitter.com/9qCbuBGQRk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 5, 2019

Bruised ribs, bad knee, bad arm… still beat you. See you at Fastlane @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/XMjaCgv2ls — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 6, 2019