Backstage News On WrestleMania 35 & Brock Lesnar, When UFC Wants Lesnar Back, More

UFC officials reportedly want WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for their March 2 show in Las Vegas, against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As noted before, Brock’s current deal with WWE allows him to return to the Octagon.

Lesnar’s UFC return would come just 5 weeks before WrestleMania 35, where Lesnar is expected to perform. Lesnar is believed to be working the Royal Rumble in January but it will be interesting to see if he risks injury by performing for WWE while training for a UFC fight.

On a related note, The Observer adds that there is supposed to be a significant angle in Lesnar’s storyline going forward. It was previously reported that the Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar match at Crown Jewel was designed for Strowman to not get buried, despite the loss. There’s no word yet on who they might have Lesnar feud with but it sounds like he won’t be wrestling Strowman at the biggest show of the year. The Observer notes that the significant angle includes Superstars other than Strowman. Drew McIntyre has been planned for a run at the top in 2019 but WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made mention of Lesnar in a recent promo, opening the door for a potential Lesnar vs. Rollins match.

Regarding Lesnar’s win over Strowman at Crown Jewel, the idea was that this wasn’t Lesnar destroying Strowman, but Lesnar giving an already dazed Strowman one F5 after another, and Strowman was still kicking out. The idea was to get fans to want to see the rematch where Lesnar would finally “get these hands” from Strowman. There’s no word yet on when that rematch might take place but it could be before WrestleMania 35 season gets underway.