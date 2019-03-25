Backstage News On The WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Reactions From The Participants

WWE officially announced today that WrestleMania 35 will be headlined by the Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The main event decision came down to the wire between the Triple Threat and the Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar match, according to PWInsider. The decision to go with the women’s match is being seen internally as a major victory for the women’s division and for everyone involved in the storyline that led to the match.

Below are tweets from Rousey, Lynch and Flair in response to the news: