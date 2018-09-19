Backstage News On A WrestleMania 35 Rumored Match, Horsewomen Plans & Praise

There continues to be praise for Jessamyn Duke coming out of WWE NXT, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE looks to be fast-tracking Duke and Marina Shafir, largely in part due to their connection to Shayna Baszler and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey but also because of their progress.

It was reported earlier this summer that WWE had plans for a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match at the November 18 Survivor Series pay-per-view in Los Angeles but there’s no word on if they still plan on doing that match. It would make no sense for Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to team up right now but stranger things have happened, and they could always do another combination of female Superstars to do battle with the MMA Horsewomen.

Meltzer also noted that a major pay-per-view match in November could be too soon for Duke and Shafir. Word is that Duke is way ahead of where she should be and Shafir is not far behind her. Rousey adapted quickly and Baszler could likely pull off a high-profile match like the Survivor Series match but it could be asking a lot of Duke and Shafir this early in their careers.

Regarding the rumored Flair vs. Rousey match at WrestleMania 35, the latest is that the match is not as locked-in for WrestleMania as everyone thinks, but it is definitely being talked about.